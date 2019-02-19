All About UAS: Emerging Prairie Holds First Drone Focus Monthly Meeting of the Year

The speaker for this meeting was Tom Kenville

FARGO, N.D. — Drones have been helping farmers gather data for years and a local organization is dedicated to keeping it that way.

Emerging Prairie, an entrepreneurial group, had their first Drone Focus meeting of the year.

It’s designed to teach average drone users more about the industry and how professionals use unmanned drones to collect data.

The speaker for this meeting, Tom Kenville, has over two decades in aviation related experience.

“We’re hoping to bring more education to the groups and to be able to bring more content that people want to hear about and understand and helping to bring awareness to the drone industry and what we have going on in North Dakota and in Fargo,” Jeanna Yaggie, program coordinator for Emerging Prairie, said.

The meetings are held on the third Tuesday every month and attendees can ask questions and get to know how the industry works for a small registration fee.