Chase, Crash and Arrest From Moorhead Into Fargo

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man was arrested after backing a stolen vehicle into a Moorhead police squad and fleeing Moorhead and Fargo authorities early Tuesday morning.

The Moorhead Police Department says around 1:30 a.m., an officer spotted a stolen vehicle. When the officer pulled behind the vehicle in a driveway, the driver backed into the squad and fled.

A pursuit followed. The vehicle led officers through Moorhead and eventually onto westbound I-94 and into Fargo.

Moorhead terminated their pursuit and the vehicle was able to get away as it exited onto South University Drive.

Around 2:30 a.m., a Moorhead officer on her way home to Fargo, spotted the stolen vehicle again.

Fargo police responded to the area and the vehicle continued to flee anytime it spotted an officer.

The vehicle, however, eventually got stuck in a snow bank in the 5100 Block of 44 Street South.

The vehicle’s two occupants were taken into custody.

The passenger was later released.

The driver, 36-year-old Dennis Merritt, was taken to the Cass County Jail.

He is being held on charges for Moorhead Police including fleeing, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident, and no driver’s license.

The squad car has moderate damage to the front bumper area.