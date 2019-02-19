Cobbers Hoping Difficult Schedule Prepared them for Thursday’s Playoff Game

Concordia faced some of the top teams in the conference down the stretch.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia men’s hockey team starts the MIAC playoffs on Thursday.

Concordia is the four-seed in the five-team field, matching them up with St. Mary’s.

The Cobbers won two of the three regular-season showdowns between these two squads.

They view the Cardinals as a very fast team, but Concordia also feels prepared for this playoff matchup because of their tough string of games in the last few weeks.

“I know this year with our schedule down the stretch, we’ve played some really high-end teams that have pretty much given us that playoff intensity,” senior forward Mario Biachi said.

Head coach Chris Howe agreed.

“Yeah, I think that helps us a lot,” he said. “We really had to focus on how we were playing instead of what the results were in those games coming down the stretch, because of how difficult it was. We feel we are playing really good hockey, even though we might not have won six in a row coming down the stretch.”

Thursday’s game is at 7:00 in Moorhead.