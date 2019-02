Gas Prices Start Rising In The FM Metro Following Hike In Oil Prices

FARGO, ND — You’ve probably noticed that gas prices are starting to rise in the metro.

AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in the FM metro is $2.11.

The statewide average is $2.20.

The hikes follow a jump in oil and wholesale gasoline prices.

Crude oil began the week trading at its highest price point of the year as a result of a growing belief that global supply is tightening.

Refineries are also entering spring maintenance season in preparation for the busy summer driving season and the production of summer fuel blends.

That could also drive costs higher.