“Twins of Evil” Are Making Stops In The Region Including Fargodome

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson's Latest Tour

FARGO, ND — Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are bringing their “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour 2019” to Fargodome on Friday, August 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday.

Zombie’s new album is due out later this year while Manson’s working on the follow-up to his 2017 release “Heaven Upside Down”.

If you can’t make it to Fargo to see their “evil” tour, they’ll also be making stops in our region in Sioux Falls, Bismarck and Winnipeg.