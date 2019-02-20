Bill To Impose Penalties For Drone’s Invading Someone’s Privacy Fails On Second Vote

TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, ND — The House has reconsidered a measure that would impose penalties for using drones to invade someone’s privacy.

Representatives approved the bill on Tuesday but today voted to defeat it.

Opponents of the bill say any limitations on drones may hurt the state’s growing unmanned aircraft industry.

The bill aimed to make it illegal to use a drone to spy on or record someone in a private place, including through a window.

Rep. Kathy Skroch, a Republican from Lidgerwood said, “It’s a whole different feeling when there is a drone hovering over your head. You don’t know who’s running it. You don’t know what they’re looking for. You don’t know how long they’ve been taping you. And then you see the video show up on Facebook.”

