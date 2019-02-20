Funeral Arrangements Planned And Pending For Nevis Shooting Suspect And Victims

A GoFundMe account to raise money for the funerals of the sisters and their children surpasses $14,000
TJ Nelson,
Heidi Pierce, Candi Goochey and Bryce Bellomo

NEVIS, MN — Funeral services are set for a man accused of shooting and killing his two sisters-in-law in Nevis last Thursday before taking his own life.

The funeral for 34-year-old Bryce Bellomo will be held Friday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis.

Funeral arrangements for 37-year-old Candi Goochey and 40-year-old Heidi Pierce are still pending.

A GoFundMe account to raise money for their funerals and children left behind has raised over $14,000.

Bellomo shot one woman outside of his mother’s daycare before taking off with the second woman’s body in her vehicle.

He shot and injured a deputy before taking his own life.

Bellomo had been charged with domestic assault last March.

Find a link to the GoFundMe account here.

