Funeral Arrangements Planned And Pending For Nevis Shooting Suspect And Victims

NEVIS, MN — Funeral services are set for a man accused of shooting and killing his two sisters-in-law in Nevis last Thursday before taking his own life.

The funeral for 34-year-old Bryce Bellomo will be held Friday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis.

Funeral arrangements for 37-year-old Candi Goochey and 40-year-old Heidi Pierce are still pending.

A GoFundMe account to raise money for their funerals and children left behind has raised over $14,000.

Bellomo shot one woman outside of his mother’s daycare before taking off with the second woman’s body in her vehicle.

He shot and injured a deputy before taking his own life.

Bellomo had been charged with domestic assault last March.

