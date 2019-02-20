Gate City Bank Takes Home Great Plains Food Bank’s Highest Honor

Gate City has pledged $250,000 as part of the Food Bank's "Feed the Future" program
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — Gate City Bank’s commitment to helping fight hunger has earned them the highest honor from Great Plains Food Bank, being named a 2018 Hunger Relief Champion.

The bank pledged $250,000 to support the “Feed the Future” campaign, and regularly sends volunteers to prepare deliveries.

Since their partnership began in 1999, Gate City Bank has helped Great Plains serve 950,000 meals.

“To help individuals out, whether it’s this organization or other organizations or helping people that are truly in need, if we could make a difference for even one individual, you could feel much better going home at night,” Steve Swiontek, the Chairman, President, and CEO of Gate City Bank, said.

Gate City is the first Hunger Relief Champion to be honored this year.

Additional winners will be announced at a later date.

 

