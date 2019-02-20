Local Boy’s Wheelchair Trampoline Video Spreads Across The Country And The World

The story KVRR did with Wyatt, his family and TNT has been seen across the country including on stations from New York to Miami
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — A heartwarming video of little 4-year-old Wyatt Burggraff of Moorhead and his trainer Nate at TNT Kid’s Fitness has spread across the country and around the globe.

It first went viral on social media and is now up to more than 6 million views on TNT’s Facebook page.

The story KVRR did with Wyatt, his family and TNT has been seen across the country including on television stations from New York to Miami.

The video has even been shown in Germany.

Wyatt continues to prove that having spina bifida will not keep him from enjoying life to the fullest.

