Nearly 200 Faculty And Staff At NDSU And UND Seek Employee Buyouts

FARGO, ND — Nearly two hundred faculty and staff members at NDSU and UND have applied for employee buyouts.

The limited-time program was offered in late November as a result of budget trimming.

UND announced last month it received 98 applications for buyouts.

NDSU has received 69 applications.

A determination of who will be included in the early employee buyouts will be made in May.

The program provides eligible employees with incentive compensation based on their annual base salary and completed years of service.