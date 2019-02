Plow Driver Hit Near Valley City, 2nd Time This Winter

File Photo

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – An NDDOT snow plow driver gets hit by a vehicle for the second time this winter.

It happened around 3:30 PM Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Valley City.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the plow was clearing snow from the passing lane when a Chevrolet Silverado drove into snow fog created by the plow and rear-ended it.

The pickup driver, 28-year-old Matthew Klar of Hinckley, Minnesota, was cited for following too close.

His pickup was totaled and the snow plow has minor damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

The Highway Patrol reminds drivers not to crowd the plow and slow down when near one.