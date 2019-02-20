Sports Betting Comes Up Short In ND Legislature

The bill on Wednesday got the support of representatives present but fell two votes short of the 48 needed for approval.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A move to allow legal gambling on college and professional sports betting in North Dakota has come up short in the House.

Four House members were absent.

Four House members were absent.

The measure could be reconsidered before the House adjourns for its midsession break at week’s end.

A separate bill that would allow gambling on professional sports only was defeated by a wide margin Wednesday.

North Dakota is one of many states attempting to capitalize on the U.S. Supreme Court’s lifting of a federal ban on sports gambling.

Backers say sports betting would generate revenue for charities and the state.

Opponents believe it that would cause more gambling addiction problems.

