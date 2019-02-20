Travel Alert Issued in Northeastern North Dakota

File Photo

NORTH DAKOTA – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol have issued a travel alert for the northeastern part of the state because of poor visibility and road conditions.

Cities included are Grand Forks, Pembina, Cavalier and Drayton.

A travel alert means drivers can still travel, but should be aware of rapidly changing conditions.

You can click here to see road conditions updated from the NDDOT every day from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM central time.

We’ll also bring you the latest on the snow on Rob Kupec’s Weather Authority forecast that begins KVRR local news’ 6:00 newscast.