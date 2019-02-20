Travel Alert Issued in Northeastern North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol have issued a travel alert for the northeastern part of the state because of poor visibility and road conditions. Cities included are Grand Forks, Pembina, Cavalier and…
UPDATE: North Dakota's House has reconsidered and passed legislation to allow legal gambling on college and professional sports. The bill originally got the support of representatives present but fell two votes short of the 48 needed for approval. The bill was…
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - There have been a number of crashes, roll-over's and spin-outs on icy stretches of I-94, I-29, and Highway 10 in the FM metro Thursday. A multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lane of I-94 west of…