Winter Roads Cause Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-94 in Fargo

The vehicles were stuck in the ditches along the interstate's westbound lanes in Fargo
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO– Winter roads are continuing to create troublesome conditions for drivers.

At least three vehicles were stuck in ditches along I-94 this morning at 8:30 just after a multi-vehicle crash.

The vehicles were stuck on the sides of the interstate’s westbound lanes near the Veterans Boulevard exit in Fargo.

The crash slowed down morning commuters for over an hour while vehicles made their way out of the ditches.

The icy roads caused other crashes, spin-outs, and roll-overs on I-29 and Highway 10.

There were no injuries reported.

