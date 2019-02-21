A Win-Win: Buy Cookies at Chick-Fil-A & Help Brooks Harbor Elementary

FARGO, N.D. – Eating more cookies at Chick-Fil-A will provide a lot more than a full stomach.

The food chain’s Cookies for a Cause program is raising money for local organizations. Proceeds from all chocolate chip cookies sold tonight at the West Acres location will go to Brooks Harbor Elementary in West Fargo.

Chick-Fil-A started doing Cookies for a Cause to connect and create experiences with the people they serve.

“It’s one of the things a lot of people haven’t tried yet and it’s my personal favorite dessert item we have on the menu. So we want to highlight that and then it’s just an easier way for us to get it out to our guests as fast as we can. So that’s why we picked the cookies,” Chick-Fil-A Marketing Supervisor Hanna Melting said.

Chick-Fil-A started Cookies for a Cause on Giving Hearts Day last week, raising over $600 for local non-profits.