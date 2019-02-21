HIGHLIGHTS: N.D. Boys State Hockey Quarterfinals

Grand Forks Central, Century, Bismarck and Davies all advance
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The semifinals of the North Dakota boys state hockey tournament will be filled with two teams from the west and two from the east.

Grand Forks Central continued its dominant season with a 14-0 win against Mandan.

Davies also moves on win a comfortable win.

Bismarck and Bismarck Century kept things close in the quarterfinal victories, with each winning by just one goal.

(E1) GF Central 14, (w4) Mandan 0
(w2) Bismarck 4, (E3) Fargo South 3
(W1) Century 2, (E4) GF Red River 1
(E2) Davies 8, (W3) Minot 3

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Congressman Cramer’s Son Hospitalized
High Risk Sex Offender Living in South Fargo
Police Need Help Finding Man Last Seen in Devils L...
Man Dies After Labor Day Crash In LaMoure County

You Might Like