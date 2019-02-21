HIGHLIGHTS: N.D. Boys State Hockey Quarterfinals

Grand Forks Central, Century, Bismarck and Davies all advance

FARGO, N.D. — The semifinals of the North Dakota boys state hockey tournament will be filled with two teams from the west and two from the east.

Grand Forks Central continued its dominant season with a 14-0 win against Mandan.

Davies also moves on win a comfortable win.

Bismarck and Bismarck Century kept things close in the quarterfinal victories, with each winning by just one goal.

(E1) GF Central 14, (w4) Mandan 0

(w2) Bismarck 4, (E3) Fargo South 3

(W1) Century 2, (E4) GF Red River 1

(E2) Davies 8, (W3) Minot 3