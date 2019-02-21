“If the Dress Fits” Gives Away Free Prom Dresses at MSUM

High school students can bring their student ID's and pick a dress out for free on Saturday or Sunday at MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Leave your wallets at home because a free prom dress event is coming to Moorhead.

The “If the Dress Fits” event has over five hundred donated prom dresses up for grabs at this weekend’s event.

High school students can bring their student ID and pick a dress out for free.

Dress sizes range from 0 to 22.

“I just think prom is the right of passage for those high school students and so I think it’s important to make sure that everyone gets the opportunity to go and I’m just so happy that we can help,” If the Dress Fits co-founder Ashleigh Arntson said. “It’s really gratifying. Every year we put in a lot of work behind the scenes, but once the event comes, once we see all of those teens getting the dresses, it just makes your heart warm.”

You can donate dresses by bringing them directly at the MSUM Wellness Center on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 3pm.