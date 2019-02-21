Kindred Takes Down Richland for Region 1 Girls Basketball Title

The Vikings defeated the Colts 71-53

WAHPETON, N.D. — In the Region one finals of the Class B North Dakota tournament, the top-seeded Kindred took down second-seeded Richland 71-53.

The Vikings got off to the hot start, jumping out to the 11-2 lead to begin the game.

After taking a timeout to regroup, however, the Colts went on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to gain the one-point lead over Kindred.

But it was all Vikings ball from there.

They pulled away from Richland quickly in the second and held onto the lead to win it by eighteen and advance to the State Tournament.