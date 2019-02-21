UPDATE: Moorhead Runaway Teens Home Safe

All three are safe and back with their respective families today.

MOORHEAD, MN — The Moorhead Police Department requested the public’s assistance with locating three juvenile runaways earlier this week.

One of the runaways, Jalissia Marie-Love Escobedo (14), returned home last evening.

The two remaining runaways, Thabuna Gayetaye (14) and Thabelta Gayetaye (14), returned to their home this morning.

The Moorhead Police Department would like to thank the public and media for their help in disseminating the information about these runaways and helping bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Police is asking for the public’s help finding three runaways.

14-year-old twins Thauna and Thabetta Gayetaye are 5 feet 6 inches tall, weigh 130 pounds and have black hair.

14-year-0ld Jalissia Marie-Love Escobedo is five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has dark hair.

Authorities say the three posted a picture to social media last night around 8:00 near where police believe is Carl Ben Eielson Elementary in Fargo. They have also deactivated some social media and aren’t talking with their parents.

Investigators don’t believe they’re in danger, but their families are concerned for their wellbeing. If you know where Thauna, Thabetta and Jalissia may be, call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660.