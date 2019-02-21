ND State Snowplow Struck In Valley City

The highway patrol says around 3:30 p.m., the NDDOT plow was eastbound in the passing lane, clearing snow, when it was rear-ended by a pickup.

Valley City, N.D. (KFGO) – A state snow plow was rear-ended on I-94 in Valley City Wednesday afternoon.

The pickup had driven into a snow fog created by the plow before rear-ending it.

The pickup driver, a 28-year-old Hinckley, Minnesota, man and the 54-year-old snow plow driver were not hurt.

The patrol reports this is the second time this winter the snow plow driver has been struck.

The NDHP is reminding drivers to use extra caution around plows and only pass when you can clearly see around the plow.