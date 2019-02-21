UPDATE: Power Restored to all Cass Co. Electric Customers

Courtesy: Cass County Electric

UPDATE 7:55 PM Thursday – Power has been restored to all Cass County Electric Customers in West Fargo.

The cooperative says the cause of the outage is failure at a switch.

“In an electric power system, switchgear is the combination of electrical disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment. The response time was extended due to significant amounts of snow that needed to be removed before work could begin on the equipment,” Cass County Electric said on Facebook.

UPDATE 6:45 PM Thursday – Cass County Electric says on Facebook that power has been restored to 2,000 customers. The cooperative will update when it receives more information.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – 2,952 Cass County Electric Customers are without power.

Most of the affected customers are near Interstate 94 and Sheyenne Street.

The company says a cause is not known and crews are working to restore service.

For more information on outages, click here.