North Dakota’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens Next Week

The Health Department says Acreage Holdings will open The Botanist on Thursday, Feb. 28.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open next week in Fargo.

It will sell medical marijuana produced by a Bismarck manufacturing facility.

Voters approved the drug in November 2016. The Health Department has been working on the system since lawmakers crafted rules in early 2017.

The state hopes to have dispensaries operating in North Dakota’s eight major cities by fall.

The Health Department so far has issued 120 medical marijuana cards to patients and caregivers.

Officials estimate as many as 4,000 residents will legally be using the drug by summer 2021.

It’s currently approved for 17 medical conditions, along with terminal illnesses.

A bill in the Legislature would expand the list to 30 conditions.