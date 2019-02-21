North Dakota’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens Next Week

The Health Department says Acreage Holdings will open The Botanist on Thursday, Feb. 28.
Joe Radske,

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open next week in Fargo.

The Health Department says Acreage Holdings will open The Botanist on Thursday, Feb. 28.

It will sell medical marijuana produced by a Bismarck manufacturing facility.

Voters approved the drug in November 2016. The Health Department has been working on the system since lawmakers crafted rules in early 2017.

The state hopes to have dispensaries operating in North Dakota’s eight major cities by fall.

The Health Department so far has issued 120 medical marijuana cards to patients and caregivers.

Officials estimate as many as 4,000 residents will legally be using the drug by summer 2021.

It’s currently approved for 17 medical conditions, along with terminal illnesses.

A bill in the Legislature would expand the list to 30 conditions.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Trump Cabinet Members Travel To North Dakota
Bonanzaville Kicks Off “Pioneer Days” ...
Everything is Awesome: Maple Family Dental in Hora...
Kids Registering with Bethany Homes for Volunteer ...

You Might Like

MN Lawmaker Seeks Crackdown on Fake Hate Crime Claims

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota lawmaker wants tougher penalties for falsely reporting hate crimes in his state after an actor in Chicago was accused of doing so. Rep. Nick Zerwas' bill comes after actor Jussie Smollett was charged…

UPDATE: Moorhead Runaway Teens Home Safe

MOORHEAD, MN -- The Moorhead Police Department requested the public's assistance with locating three juvenile runaways earlier this week. One of the runaways, Jalissia Marie-Love Escobedo (14), returned home last evening. The two remaining runaways, Thabuna Gayetaye (14) and Thabelta Gayetaye…