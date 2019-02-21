Sen. Hoeven Discusses Ways to Make USPS More Accessible in ND

Some customers complained that their local post office is hard to reach by phone
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — Senator Hoeven also down with leaders from the postal service to see how they can best serve North Dakotans.

People raised concerns about communicating directly with the post office.

Some say the phone numbers for local post offices in the phone book and online are incorrect making it harder to call about their mailing issues.

Douglas Stephens, the USPS’s Dakotas District Manager says his team will address the issue.

“We’re going to do every door direct–mailing in North Dakota so we can share with our farmers and ranchers and external customers what the contact number is for their local facility. If there is a defect out there, we need to address it with integrity,” Stephen said.

Hoeven also talked about how to improve delivery times and notification systems.

