Chamber of Commerce Hosts Conference to Provide Update on F-M Diversion

Speakers included Kelly Armstrong, Mary Scherling, and Al Carlson

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With the threat of flooding increasing, the Chamber of Commerce held a conference to update people on the F–M Diversion.

Speakers include North Dakota Congresssman Kelly Armstrong, Cass County Commissioner Mary Scherling, and former North Dakota House Majority Leader Al Carlson.

The Board of Authority says the first thing come spring will be to work on reaching out to property owners and land acquisition.

Carlson says there’s a need to use creative financing.

Schlering describes the issue as one sandbag away from a devastating loss.

“We’ve got a lot of new infrastructure that’s gone throughout the community, but it’s not contiguous. There still needs to be sandbags put in place, not only in the city of Fargo but rural Cass County,” she said.

Groups from places like Eventide also shared stories on how flooding has impacted residents.