Doosan Bobcat Introduces Girls to Engineering Opportunities

The event was part of NDSU's "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" festivities

FARGO, N.D. — Doosan Bobcat taught middle school girls about possible careers in engineering.

Fifty students from Central Cass Middle School come to Doosan Bobcat’s NDSU office to take part in group activities.

The girls craft catapults, build circuits, and learn how to combine two tech concepts together.

Giving girls a chance to learn about opportunities in science gives Doosan Bobcat a chance to find a passionate pool of workers.

“To get people interested, especially these girls here today, I think to get them interested in these activities will help Doosan Bobcat and the nation as we try to fulfill and meet the shortage of jobs,” said Spencer Mindeman, a Software Engineer at Doosan Bobcat.

Doosan Bobcat will hold similar activities at their plants in Bismarck, Wahpeton, and Gwinner.