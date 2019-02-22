Duke the Dog, Mayor of Cormorant Village, Has Died

A post on Facebook by Karen Nelson, his "adopted" mother, says Duke "went to doggie heaven yesterday and will be greatly missed."

CORMORANT VILLAGE, MINN. (KFGO) – Duke the dog, who made national news for being elected ceremonial mayor of Cormorant Village in the Becker County has died.

Duke, a Great Pyrenees, 13-years old, more than 90 years old in people years, achieved fame as the write-in winner of the mayor’s seat of Cormorant Township, four times since 2014, “retired” last year due to failing health.

The elections were held during the annual “Cormorant Daze” festivals.

Duke had his own Facebook page and acted as an ambassador for the village, appearing in parades and appeared on billboards.

Nelson says there will be a memorial for Duke in March or April at the Cormorant Town Hall.