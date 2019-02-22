Sen. Cramer Sounds Off on Democrats’ Response to Trump’s National Emergency

The Senator says the border protection opposition is a direct attack on President Trump

FARGO, N.D. — Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is standing by President Trump and his declaration of a national emergency over border wall funding.

The Senator was in Fargo to talk with veterans about issues affecting them.

Cramer says that Democratic opposition to Trump’s efforts to get more funding for a border wall is purely an attack against the President, and does nothing to solve issues at the border.

“He seems to only run into obstruction by Democrats, and Democrats who were previously for building the barriers at the border are suddenly against building barriers at the border. We see waves of illegal immigration coming our way and it’s an emergency,” Cramer said.

Democrats say Trump’s declaration is an overreach of presidential power.

A vote will be held on whether to block it in the House on Tuesday.