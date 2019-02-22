Spruce Up Your Space with the Home & Garden Show at the Fargodome

FARGO, ND- Get ready to spruce up your house this spring with a little inspiration from the 58th Annual Home and Garden Show.

The show offers 280 vendors throughout the three day event.

This is the 5th Home and Garden Show for Radiant Homes, one of the vendors.

David Reid, a home builder for Radiant Homes, says the big trends he’s seeing in 2019 are design and smart home technology.

Radiant Homes is one of 10 vendors participating in the show’s beer walk.

The company is sponsoring the beer walk featuring beer from Fargo Brewing Company.

“It’s really just an opportunity for people to have a good time, walk around, and sample some beer while they’re chatting with vendors,” Reid said.

The show runs on Saturday from 9am-6pm, and on Sunday from 11am-5pm.