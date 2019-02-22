Three People Diagnosed With Legionnaire’s Disease Linked to Casselton Hotel

The three people became sick between last July and January, and all three reported spending some time at the Days Inn of Casselton.
CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota health officials say three people have contracted Legionnaire’s disease linked to a hotel water park in Casselton.

The Health Department says anyone who spent time at the hotel this month and has become sick should see a doctor.

Legionnaire’s is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing.

Ten cases were reported in the state last year.

