Fire Breaks Out at Vic’s Aircraft Sales in North Fargo

"If the Dress Fits" Gives High School Girls Free Prom Dresses
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- "If the Dress Fits," a non-profit organization, is making sure all high school girls can have a beautiful dress to go to prom. "Seeing some of these dresses, I'm like,…
FARGO, N.D. — A fire breaks out at Vic’s Aircraft Sales around 8:45 pm Saturday night.
Upon arrival, fire fighters found smoke coming out of the building at 1631 19th Avenue North with zero visibility.
The business is right near the Fargo Air Museum.
They had to use a ladder to enter the building.
No one was inside and no one was injured.
The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
Fire crews were able to put out the flames within a half hour.