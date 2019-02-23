Fire Breaks Out at Vic’s Aircraft Sales in North Fargo

No one was injured, but extent of damage is unknown at this time

FARGO, N.D. — A fire breaks out at Vic’s Aircraft Sales around 8:45 pm Saturday night.

Upon arrival, fire fighters found smoke coming out of the building at 1631 19th Avenue North with zero visibility.

The business is right near the Fargo Air Museum.

They had to use a ladder to enter the building.

No one was inside and no one was injured.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames within a half hour.