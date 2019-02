Grand Forks Central, Bismarck Hockey wins N.D. Championship

The Knights boys hockey defeated Fargo Davies 3-1 and the Blizzard girls Hockey took down Fargo North-South

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Central and Bismarck hockey are the 2019 State Champions.

On the boys side, Central downed Fargo Davies 3-1 thanks to two goals from William Lawson-Body.

On the girls side, in a rematch of last year’s title game, Bismarck got the edge over Fargo North-South in a game that went to overtime.