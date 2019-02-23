Local Artists Celebrate Comic Books at Fargo Moorhead Comicon

The two-day event gives people reasons to celebrate the medium

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of people are embracing all things comic books at the ninth annual Fargo Moorhead Comicon.

As a comic book author, illustrator, and publisher, it’s not uncommon to see Dave Wheeler crafting an adventure with his hands.

When he travels around the Midwest to promote Mind Wave Comics, he loves seeing fans of all ages celebrate his work.

“It’s the thing of being able to come up from the Twin Cities. I’m getting to meet a bunch of new folks and get my books into a bunch of new readers hands, which is amazing and so much fun to see people reacting and getting excited about these products all over again,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler’s versatility as an author and publisher of kid–friendly reads made him a logical choice to be a featured guest at this year’s fan fest.

“We strive for that, to give a local artist or talent somewhere to shine, so we can get to know them and for those interested in that kind of thing, if they want to pursue it themselves, they get some real professional advice and get to meet these guys,” said Tony Tilton, the Organizer for this year’s Comicon.

Wheeler says his ultimate goal is to get more kids to pick up a comic book.

“I still remember my first book, it was an Amazing Spider Man issue, and to have Misadventures of Wonderboy or Totem or the Bolt Strikes to be one of their first books is extraordinarily mind–blowing to me,” Wheeler said.

As long as kids keep picking up books like his, Wheeler says the industry will continue to thrive for years to come.

Fargo Moorhead Comicon continues tomorrow at 10 with a celebration of Batman’s eightieth anniversary and a trivia championship.