Blizzard Warnings Dropped for much of the Area

Winter Weather Advisories in Effect Until 7pm

FARGO, ND — Winds continue to diminish across the region but whiteout conditions are still being reported as well as some state highways plugged with snow drifts. With the improved visibility the National Weather Service has dropped the Blizzard Warning and replaced it with a Winter Weather advisory until 7pm. At 4pm I-29 remains closed from Grand Forks to the Canadian border. No travel is advised in much of eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Condition in town are not bad, but outside of town travel is difficult and in some cases impossible. Winds will diminish this evening back into the 10-20 mph range and should be lighter through the day on Monday.