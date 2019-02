Drowning Scare Was Actually Young Boy Collapsing Near Best Western Pool

GRAND FORKS, ND — A scare at Best Western on 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks.

Emergency crews were dispatched for a possible drowning just before one o’clock this afternoon.

When they arrived a 4-year-old boy was being attended to by relatives and bystanders.

He was awake and taken by ambulance to Altru.

An investigation found that the boy was out of the pool when he collapsed for unknown reasons.