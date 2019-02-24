GF Central BHKY Goes Back-to-Back-to-Back

Knights beat Davies 3-1 in State Championship Game

Not one, not two, but three consecutive state hockey championships for the Grand Forks Central Knights beating Davies 3 to 1 Saturday night. The Knights capped off a perfect season finishing with a 25 and 0 record.

The Knights have not dropped a game against in state opponents in 71 contests.

For Grand Forks Central, this title is the program’s 28th championship. Central outscored their opponents 195–24 this season and became the first team to win three championships in a row since Grand Forks Red River did it from 1996–1998.

Central coach Grant Paranica said this team was a special one.

“It’s all about the group and the effort they put in. 117 days in counting. 117 days ago, they got on the ice and the effort was put forward all year long,” Paranica said. “They were the ones who held themselves responsible and accountable. They got here all by themselves.”

“It’s just about how hard we work in practice. We push each other and beat each other up,” forward William Lawson-Body, who scored two goals in the championship game said. “Once the games come around, it makes it easier for us and shows us how well we can do things.”