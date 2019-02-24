Learning to Love Yourself; Cyclebar and Mojo Fit Studios Partner Up for Women’s Wellness

From massages to smoothies to cryotherapy facials, they are teaching women the first step to self–love, is self–care

FARGO, N.D. — Cyclebar and Mojo Fit Studios are partnering up to bring women a day of self–care.

The owners of both studios say it’s crucial for women to focus on themselves.

Looking in the mirror and loving what you see, isn’t always easy.

“Women are very hard on themselves and we’re our worst critic, our toughest critic,” said Raquel Cossette, a Cyclebar member.

But Cyclebar and Mojo Fit Studios are empowering women to love themselves on the inside and outside.

“They all hit goals whether it’s weight loss or a certain power in cycle class or a certain pose in yoga, it’s really cool to watch them succeed as their confidence goes up,” said Jodi Roper, the owner of Cyclebar.

And sometimes it’s about the journey.

“It’s not just even hitting their goals it’s once they get into it and you see their confidence build. Maybe they don’t hit their exact goal but they are feeling so much better,” said Kristen Burbank, the owner of Mojo Fit Studios.

“I can honestly say I love coming to cycle bar, I love working out here and yes I’m just more confident in how I feel. I’ve lost weight and just the way I can work out,” Cossette said.

From massages to smoothies to cryotherapy facials, they are teaching women the first step to self–love, is self–care.

“The fitness and the wellness and stress reduction and just kind of taking some time for self,” Burbank said.

And acknowledging and celebrating your growth is important.

“I think it’s just important because we do reach goals every day,” Cossette said.

They are teaming up to provide support to all women in the metro.

“Reach out to Mojo or Cyclebar. Everyone is welcome in both studios. We welcome new people with open arms. Zero judgement,” Roper said.

But of course, a little physical workout puts women in a positive head space.

“It was fun because it was you know encouraging with all the women in here, encouraging to ride with all women,” Cossette said.

Showing the community women are stronger together and the studios can grow side by side.

“Working together is huge especially in a small community and I’m just a firm believer in working together and helping people,” Roper said.

Women started off the day at Cycle bar with a class and Tropical Café smoothies and then moved over to Mojo Fit studios for Steep Me tea, talks with weight loss specialists, some pampering and yoga class.