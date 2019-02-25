Force Trade for Former Moorhead Spud Ethan Frisch

Frisch was acquired from Green Bay

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) – The Fargo Force have acquired defenseman Ethan Frisch and forward Robert Herrman from the Green Bay Gamblers in exchange for defenseman Xan Gurney and forward Ryan O’Reilly.

Ethan Frisch is in his first full season in the USHL. The defenseman from Moorhead, MN has played in 41 games so far this year with the Gamblers tallying 14 points with 2 goals and 12 assists. He joined the Gamblers at the tail end of the 2017-18 season playing in 14 games and had 6 assists. He will wear jersey number 18 for the Force. Frisch is committed to the University of North Dakota.

Robert Herrman is in his third USHL season. The forward, who goes by Rory, is from Poway, CA. He currently has 22 points in 36 games with the Gamblers this season with 10 goals and 12 assists. In the 2017-18 season, he played in 55 games, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists. He will wear jersey number 9 for the Force. Herrman is committed to RPI.

The Force return home this weekend to Scheels Arena for a weekend series versus Waterloo.