Man Accused of Burglary & Stealing Car in Fargo, Ramming Deputies’ Squad Cars in Moorhead

A Fargo man is facing felony charges on both sides of the river after an early morning robbery and police chase.

Just after 2:00 Monday morning, deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue Northwest in Fargo.

“The person was noticed inside the residence and confronted and then left the residence shortly thereafter,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

Police say 30-year-old Dustin Depiano left in the homeowner’s vehicle before officers arrived, but it wasn’t long before they started looking for the stolen car.

“At times both Fargo and West Fargo came across the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle and then ultimately the vehicle came over into the Minnesota side which is when Clay County and Moorhead PD got involved,” Jahner explained.

“It came over the Main Avenue bridge. Moorhead officers located the vehicle they did attempt to stop it. The vehicle did go through a railroad crossing that were down and Moorhead officers had to stop for the train,” Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said.

Depiano fled law enforcement in both Cass and Clay Counties multiple times, while speeding on the wrong side of the road. Eventually he drove into an apartment complex’s parking lot, with only one way in and out.

“The vehicle then accelerated rapidly backwards towards him striking the squad car on the passenger side. There was two deputies in the car. One deputy was injured, he had a back injury. The other deputy received some airbag burns because the airbags were deployed,” Empting explained.

The officer has been released from Sanford Hospital and is home recovering. Depiano has been arrested but officials want people in both counties to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

“Making sure that we don’t leave keys in vehicles, that we are locking our residents just to protect themselves,” Jahner said.

Depiano will be charged with fleeing a police officer, assault on officers and criminal damage to property in Clay County. He will also be charged with felony burglary and felony theft of a motor vehicle in Cass County.