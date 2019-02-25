Two Spirit Lake Reservation Men Sentenced For Murder of Carla Yellowbird

1/3 Carla Yellowbird

2/3 Dakota Charboneau

3/3 Daylin St. Pierre

FARGO, N.D. – Two Spirit Lake Indian Reservation men have been sentenced in federal court for the murder of Carla Yellowbird.

21-year-old Daylin St. Pierre will serve 27 ½ years in prison for murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. 24-year-old Dakota Charboneau was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder, aiding and abetting and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

In 2016, Yellowbird went to Spirit Lake to sell drugs when she was shot and killed. The Mandan woman’s body was found a month later near St. Michael.