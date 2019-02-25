Two Spirit Lake Reservation Men Sentenced For Murder of Carla Yellowbird

TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. – Two Spirit Lake Indian Reservation men have been sentenced in federal court for the murder of Carla Yellowbird.

21-year-old Daylin St. Pierre will serve 27 ½ years in prison for murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. 24-year-old Dakota Charboneau was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder, aiding and abetting and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

In 2016, Yellowbird went to Spirit Lake to sell drugs when she was shot and killed. The Mandan woman’s body was found a month later near St. Michael.

Categories: Crime, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Regional Entertainment: Kelly Clarkson, Dwight Yoa...
WF Mayor Bernie Dardis, Two City Commissioners and...
Woman Arrested After Crash Near Jamestown
Plow Driver Hit Near Valley City, 2nd Time This Wi...

You Might Like