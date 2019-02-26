EDC Boys Basketball: Quarterfinal Highlights

Davies, West Fargo move on as top seeds. Devils Lake upsets Sheyenne
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Davies and West Fargo both hung on at home as the favorites in the quarterfinals of the EDC boys basketball tournament Tuesday night.

The Eagles took down Shanley 78-62.

West Fargo led by only six at halftime against 7-seed Fargo North, but then the Packers exploded for 59 points in the second half to win 100-62.

Third-seeded Sheyenne fell short against Devils Lake 80-64, while Grand Forks Red River squeaked by Wahpeton 52-51.

The semifinals are on Thursday night.

(1) Davies 78, (9) Shanley 62
(2) West Fargo 100, (7) Fargo North 62
(4) GF Red River 52, (5) Wahpeton 51
(6) Devils Lake 80, (3) Sheyenne 64

