EDC Girls Basketball: Quarterfinal Highlights

Davies, Shanley Advance to Semifinals

FARGO, N.D. — The two seed Shanley girls basketball team got their postseason going squaring off with Valley City.

The Deacons had no issues getting the win. They never trailed and won the game by nine, 56-45.

The big upset of the night was Davies taking down Sheyenne on the road.

The Mustangs trailed by 12 at the half and the Eagles continued to dominate winning big, 64-42.

(2) Shanley 56, (7) Valley City 45

(6) Davies 64, (3) Sheyenne 42

(1) Devils Lake 85, (8) Wahpeton 41