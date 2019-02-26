EDC Girls Basketball: Quarterfinal Highlights

Davies, Shanley Advance to Semifinals
Nick Couzin,

FARGO,  N.D. — The two seed Shanley girls basketball team got their postseason going squaring off with Valley City.

The Deacons had no issues getting the win. They never trailed and won the game by nine, 56-45.

The big upset of the night was Davies taking down Sheyenne on the road.

The Mustangs trailed by 12 at the half and the Eagles continued to dominate winning big, 64-42.

 

(2) Shanley 56, (7) Valley City 45

(6) Davies 64, (3) Sheyenne 42

(1) Devils Lake 85, (8) Wahpeton 41

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

EDC Boys Basketball: Quarterfinal Highlights
Spartans Baseball Sweeps Double Header with Bruins
HS Basketball: Sheyenne, Shanley Split Monday Nigh...
A State Softball Roundup: Century Ends West Fargo&...

You Might Like

Wells Fargo Warns Customers of Scam

FARGO, N.D. -- If you are getting texts and phone calls that look like they're from Wells Fargo, there's a chance it could be part of a scam. This is a text message some have…