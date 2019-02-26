Everyone Rescued From Lake of the Woods Is Okay

Call to sheriff Tuesday morning: two adults and two children had not been heard from since Friday
LAKE OF THE WOODS, MN — All people reported missing on Lake of the Woods have been accounted for.

Resort owners and others have been working since Sunday morning to rescue anglers that were left stranded in fish houses during blizzard conditions.

The sheriff’s office in Baudette was contacted this morning to report that two adults and two children had not been heard from since Friday.

Earlier this afternoon, Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office reported that all of those reported missing have been accounted for and are okay.

