Man Arrested After Stabbing in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A Grand Forks woman is in the hospital and a man is arrested after a stabbing in Grand Forks Tuesday morning.

Grand Forks officers went to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North 39th Street around 11:00. They found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to Altru Hospital where her condition is unknown.

36-year-old Jeremie Castoreno of Grand Forks has been arrested for aggravated assault and an outstanding warrant for simple assault.

Police say Catoreno and the woman know each other and there’s no threat to the public.