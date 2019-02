ND Farmers Union Motorcycle To Be Featured on Discovery Channel’s American Chopper

A motorcycle commissioned by the North Dakota Farmers Union will be unveiled on the Discovery Channel’s American Chopper next week.

The bike was designed and built by Paul Teutul Jr. of Paul Junior Designs. It was revealed in December at the organization’s annual convention in Bismarck, but no videos or photos were shared.

The motorcycle operates on E-30 gas which has 30 percent ethanol.

You can see the Family Farms motorcycle on American Chopper next Tuesday at 9:00 PM central time on Discovery Channel.