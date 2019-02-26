Wells Fargo Warns Customers of Scam

FARGO, N.D. — If you are getting texts and phone calls that look like they’re from Wells Fargo, there’s a chance it could be part of a scam.

This is a text message some have been receiving but it is not actually the bank. If you provided any information to the person on the other end, call the bank immediately or stop at one of its locations. Wells Fargo officials say because scammers are attempting to get money from people more and more, consumers need to proceed with caution.

Do not respond to any emails, texts or phone calls asking you to activate your bank account, verify your identity or a request for sensitive information.