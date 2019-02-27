Moorhead Mayor Meets With Residents to Voice Concerns Over Coffee

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd and City Council Members Sara Watson Curry and Shelly Dahlquist have coffee with residents to discuss issues important to them.

This is the first of many monthly sit downs the mayor plans to have with residents.

One topic discussed was snow removal, and how people are not happy about snow piling up on streets.

Judd says his goal is to be more accessible to the community so they can voice their concerns and give feedback.

“We are listening, and we are paying attention to the things again that we are doing well and the things that we need to work on,” says Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd. “So I think that the biggest takeaway is that they’re going to have access to us, and access to learn more about what our strategic plans are and what our goals are.”

The next coffee with the Mayor will be March 27th at MSUM.