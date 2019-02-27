People In Cass County Reminded To Check On Their Flood Insurance

CASS COUNTY, ND — Cass County officials are reminding people living in flood prone areas to check on their flood insurance.

It must be acquired at least 30 days prior to a flood.

The National Weather Service last week said the threat of significant flooding caused by snowmelt has increased substantially across the Red River Valley.

There’s currently a 50% chance that the Red River will rise to 31 feet in Fargo-Moorhead.

Flood stage in Fargo is 18 feet but the majority of the city is protected by dikes and flood walls up to 43 to 45 feet.

