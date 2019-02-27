Rink Report: UND Gets Ready to take on Colorado College

The Fighting Hawks will Travel to Colorado Springs on Thursday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It has been hard for North Dakota hockey to catch a break this past month, as the last four series have all come against top-ten ranked opponents for the Fighting Hawks. the challenge gets a little bit lighter this weekend as they head to Colorado College to take on a team that sits just below them in NCHC standings. Although they may not be taking on one of the nations top dogs, the mindset does remain the same – this team is still hungry, prepared and looking for the sweep.

“We’re pretty serious,” sophomore defenseman Gabe Bast said. “We know what is at stake here. Going into Colorado College, we had success against them early on this year, but we have to do the exact same thing. If we don’t have two wins this weekend, we put ourselves in a big hole and that’s our goal going into Colorado, we need those two wins.”

“I don’t think we are too tense about it,” sophomore forward Collin Adams said. “We know we have to win, but we are going to try to stay relaxed and just play our game and hopefully get some wins. Each opponent in the NCHC could be a ranked opponent so we’re not looking too far into that. We are just focusing on Colorado College right now.

“This team is a resilient group,” head coach Brad Berry said. “This team just keeps fighting on and that is the beauty of this team. It is not where we want to be as far as in the standings or the Pairwise, but this team will continue to battle and it’s because of the guys in the locker room and the leadership in there. We know we are in for battles here and we are going into Colorado springs, which is always a different dynamic playing in the Olympic rink, but our guys have played with urgency and being relentless in the last month and a half, so it’ll be no different for us going out this weekend.”

When these two teams met earlier this season, UND came out with the series sweep, but both of those games ended in overtime.