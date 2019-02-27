West Fargo Continues to Grow with Phase Two of Downtown Redevelopment

Pioneer Place is set to open for commercial tenants and residents in June

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Construction is well underway on Sheyenne Street with Pioneer Place nearing closer and closer to its completion each day.

“It’s kind of like dreams coming to reality,” EPIC Companies marketing and public relations vice president McKenzy Olson said.

Over $35 million is going toward the city’s four part project.

The building has over 13,000 square feet for commercial tenants and 51 units for residents on floors two through four.

“As the buildings go up, it’s changing the landscape,” Olson said. “It’s kind of one of those things where not everything is going to be horizontal anymore, we’re building vertically so we are maximizing the space that we have downtown.”

So far, two tenants have spots on the first floor.

D.A. Davidson & Co. is taking up 3,000 square feet on the north side and Zone Nutrition is moving in on the south side of the building.

D.A. Davidson’s branch manager says West Fargo is a fresh start with a downtown feel.

“When you think about a small community inside a big city and then these wonderful new buildings and this whole revitalization of downtown West Fargo, it seemed perfect for our new business as we bring this business, this organization to West Fargo,” D.A. Davidson & Co. branch manager Jeremy Elbert said. “It’s new for us, it’s new for the community, it seemed like a great fit.”

It couldn’t be done without the cooperation from people who embrace the community’s vision.

“It’s been fantastic for me to watch and be a part of the team but it is wonderful to see things finally up and moving forward and hear the positive feedback from the community as well,” West Fargo director of economic development Matthew Marshall said.

Commercial tenants and residents are set to move into their new space in June.

Aside from multi-use buildings, a road diet project is in the works to allow for more parking and wider sidewalks in Downtown West Fargo.