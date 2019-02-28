Cheney Middle School Employee Placed On Administrative Leave

School District Enlists The Help of Staff To Discourage Gossip

WEST FARGO, ND — A Cheney Middle School employee has been placed on administrative leave and letters about the investigation underway were sent to parents with kids in the school.

The letters say there is speculation on social media and among students and parents about the employee, who has not been officially identified.

They have enlisted the help of staff to discourage the gossip.

School district leaders say they will not able to respond to any questions or provide further clarification on the situation until the investigation ends.

Parents can contact their child’s administrator or counselor with any concerns.